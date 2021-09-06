SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Making the best use of the modern crypto craze, global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants will offer its White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange software to a Singapore-based firm. The all-in-one solution will establish an active and highly secure platform for the enterprise to profit off the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency.
HashCash's White Label Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform is widely regarded as a benchmark comprehensive solution for exchange platforms and cryptocurrency liquidity. Popular cryptocurrency options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, HCX are already listed in the PayBito exchange. Users can also place additional aggregators.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are often subject to cyber-attacks worldwide. Since its inception, the White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange has been conceptualized and maintained by professionals with distinguished backgrounds in banking security finance, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrency.
HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury explains, "Be it a significant rise in Bitcoin value or the number of worldwide cryptocurrency exchanges- most metrics reflect that the crypto boom is not a mere fad. HashCash provides a safe and unique opportunity for financial institutions to diversify into the crypto world, or to upgrade their existing business models."
Cryptocurrency trading witnessed exponential growth and is showing no signs of slowing. Bitcoin saw a 66% value increase just in February 2021. Daily transactions are also showing positive signs- with Ethereum clocking 1 million daily transactions during Q4 of 2020.
HashCash's blockchain and crypto solutions are deployed throughout 5 continents. Focusing on business expansion, the US-based firm has recently done similar successful projects in Australia, Europe, and the UAE. The company looks forward to helping clients with innovative work optimization solutions using its extensive expertise in decentralized blockchain development and cryptocurrency trading.
"In the near future, cryptocurrencies will disrupt the entire banking infrastructure which we know today. A decentralized blockchain network removes unnecessary delays due to bureaucracies- speeding up the entire banking process, and at lower expenses," mentioned Chowdhury.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data and IoT though its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
