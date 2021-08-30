PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company announces the commencement of a Utility Coin Offering (UCO) project with a Singapore-based Startup company.
The project involves setting up a blockchain network followed by designing the digital asset. The digital asset is then listed on PayBito - a cryptocurrency exchange owned by HashCash. HashCash also assists in getting the digital asset listed on major global exchanges. Access is granted to Global banks, currency exchanges, and Corporates on HC NET through interoperability with the HashCash network. Finally, the HashCash line of products is made available to enable payment settlement.
The initial phase of the project is accomplished with a functional website and drafting of the white paper. The development team has taken over for the second phase.
"Utility Coin Offering is one of the native services provided by HashCash. We're only too happy to enlist our home-grown altcoins," said Raj Chowdhury, Founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants.
"Our UCO encompasses end-to-end services; from creation through the listing of the digital tokens on our exchange with access to a chain of HashCash products built to convenience and hasten the process."
As one of the important services rendered by HashCash Consultants, UCO enjoys the support of a strong team with sound experience. The teams are headed by personnel with demonstrated expertise in the fields of technology, law, and investment banking.
HashCash Consultants boast of holding their position in the frontlines of innovation and this is supported by a string of new projects they are involved in. HashCash is also a strong advocate of blockchain adoption and eloquent in proposing solutions to global challenges through blockchain.
About HashCash
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest