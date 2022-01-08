PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces a collaboration with a biometric research institution in blockchain-based digital identity creation. Incorporating the latest developments in biometric research and blockchain, HashCash's proposed solution is suitable for firms looking for secure options in identification.
Innovations in digital identification will be the main focus of biometric research in the upcoming 5 years. Annual survey reports from the global biometric research firm confirm this, alluding to the fact that the global pandemic boosted worldwide biometric adoption. 60% of professionals from the healthcare sector agreed on the implementation of biometric identification for assured vaccine certification. A blockchain-powered Digital Identity solution puts an end to a lot of the challenges in front of the biometrics industry.
HashCash CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury has been supportive of blockchain implementation in biometrics, stating, "Blockchain's intrinsic features ticks all the necessary boxes for real-time digital identification. With further R&D, the time is not far from where we can witness seamless blockchain integration with biometric identification worldwide."
As a field, biometric authorization is growing rapidly, outpacing the current regulations and control parameters. Debates exist in regards to its legislation and use in law enforcement or commercial cases. A large part of the population has issues regarding trust, transparency, and proper governance. Human rights must be given the top priority. Blockchain's shared ledger technology can boost transparency and provenance, preventing misuse.
"Testing is crucial in domains like biometric research where privacy and security are the top concerns. While possibilities with blockchain are limitless, it is essential to figure out the right integration approach for efficient implementation," says Chowdhury.
HashCash had previously proposed a blockchain solution for preventing errors in COVID-19 vaccine record-keeping. The solution could also assist in keeping track of the vaccination distribution hierarchy. The US-based company was awarded the top position among blockchain development enterprises in an international list compiled by a global business review firm. Blockchain-based solutions from HashCash are actively deployed in multiple domains, including finance, payment processing, crypto exchanges development, corporate private networks, supply chain, and more. The company recently partnered with a major US retail brand for building a blockchain-based loyalty program.
HashCash's blockchain-integrated solutions are built on trust, transparency, and provenance. The products are ideal for enterprises looking forward to incorporating a robust digital identification setup built upon blockchain architecture.
