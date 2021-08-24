PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global payment processing software, Billbitcoins, announces its collaboration with Ethiopian fintech. Billbitcoins is to provide the technology powering a domestic fund transfer project. Billbitcoins, a HashCash product, offers their payment processing architecture for the project targeting the unbanked community in their country. The project would make use of crypto tokens to securely transfer funds to another part of the country.
The project involves establishing kiosks and developing interfaces for authorized shopowners that accept payment in fiat and convert those into crypto tokens. The tokens are then available to be transferred via apps. The receiver can choose to directly use the coins for purchase or convert them into fiat for a nominal fee at a local post office or kiosk.
The deployment is scheduled to take place early in September.
"The domestic fund transfer project is a powerful concept that incorporates most functionalities of a bank sans the ordeal involved in the process and at a fractional charge," remarked Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.
"Billbitcoins is to help design the kiosks and build authorized converter and user applications"
Billbitcoins, a HashCash endeavor, finds use across a myriad of platforms, including financial institutions, marketplace applications, and other fintech solutions. Billbitcoins technology is deployed extensively across five continents and has achieved a high degree of customer satisfaction.
"Fund mobilization through digital assets is a disruptive concept powered by blockchain and reserves the potential to replace banks on many levels. This project presents one such instance," concluded Chowdhury.
- About Hashcash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Billbitcoins