PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain pioneer HashCash Consultants ventures on to modernize the trade landscape through its efficient solutions and blockchain applications. HashCash, finding repose in the industry of trade finance, aims to reduce fraud and disputes, thereby enabling the transparency of trade asset movement. When implemented globally, HashCash's solutions aim to eliminate the possibilities of terror funding and money laundering associated with the trade finance industry.
With HashCash's solutions, the trade finance industry can look forward to reaping the benefits of successful blockchain applications. Other than that, HashCash's solutions aim towards seamless delivery and payment certainty, thereby facilitating the flow of trade receivables resulting in increased automation, collaboration, and oversight in trade.
In an interactive session with the media, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants, commented, "HashCash is looking forward to applying innovative blockchain solutions in the industry of trade finance that aims to ease processes like payment method automation, trade asset tokenization, and payment instrument digitization. My team intends to carry out all transactions from initial trade to the end settlement over the Blockchain platform, thereby making it transparent and traceable throughout."
Using distributed ledger technology and blockchain, HashCash eradicates fraud and helps enhance the overall transparency of the trade finance industry. When it comes to recent applications, recently, HashCash collaborated with a renowned global US-based diamond supply chain company to help them launch its ICO. Other than that, HashCash lately has partnered with major oil corporations to help them with blockchain solutions, thereby aiming for a transparent oil supply chain.
Eliminating paperwork throughout digitization, HashCash aims to ease the sharing and tracking of documents among counterparties. Lately, HashCash collaborated with a USA-based bank to help them in financing their corporate trade, thereby aiming for capturing the complexity of business systems and seamlessly integrating with core processes of banks and ERPs of corporates.
About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
