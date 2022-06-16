The blockchain-powered crypto payment processor stands out among US retail merchants seeking ways to attract customers amidst rising US crypto adoption and usage.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The growing usage of cryptocurrencies is driving retail companies and merchants toward accepting crypto as payment options. Major global corporations have already acknowledged Bitcoin, pushing its usage forward across other sectors. HashCash Consultants, a global blockchain development company, draws attention to this rise in crypto adoption referring to a surge in the demand for its white-label crypto payment processor software, especially among US retail merchants.
The globally acclaimed HashCash white label product merges cutting-edge blockchain security along with high-speed payment transfer. The crypto payment processor will allow organizations to enable Bitcoin payments(or other digital assets) across their global merchant network. The end-to-end solution also features Pay Now buttons, API Integration to top shopping carts, bitcoin invoicing, ticketing, A/C management interface, and more.
HashCash CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury asserts, "The potential of crypto across the payment processing domain is undeniable with fractional transaction processing fees and lower chances of error. Scalability concerns will be short-lived with the increasing usage across multiple sectors of the economy."
75% of the current US retailers are planning crypto payment integration within the next 2 years according to a recent Deloitte survey. Over half of large-scale retailers with revenues exceeding $500 million are allocating at least $1 million worth of resources for building the appropriate crypto payment infrastructure. The survey comprised executives from cosmetics, fashion, digital goods and electronics, food & beverage, home & garden, transportation, services sector, and more. 73% of small or medium retailers with revenues ranging between $10 million and $100 million are also investing anywhere between $100,000 to $1million for crypto payment gateway infrastructure.
"The crypto payment revolution has already begun with a majority of financial services and payment corporations dealing with Bitcoin. Other sectors are following suit, and the resulting proliferation will mark the transformation of the global financial scenario," concluded Raj, who had been previously spoken on inflation's impact on crypto and the brilliance of Bitcoin's architecture.
The US-based HashCash has been at the forefront of crypto innovation and blockchain development with products deployed in more than 26 countries. The company contributed to Brazil and UAE's burgeoning crypto transformation. HashCash recently announced expansion plans across India and Dubai, in addition to a special discount across its white label products solutions. The firm was also awarded the top blockchain development company in San Fransisco by a global business research firm.
The crypto revolution is transforming payment processing options worldwide. Retail businesses and merchants across the US are planning on implementing crypto payment processors to leverage business growth opportunities both in terms of revenue and innovation.
About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest