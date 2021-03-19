PALO ALTO, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development organization HashCash Consultants unites the DeFi experts of a renowned global enterprise under one roof by enabling cost-effective and instant payments with fiat and digital currencies globally. Built over HashCash Blockchain Network, the robust and agile DeFi payment platform helps facilitate instant transactions for the global enterprise.
HashCash's DeFi payment platforms come with utility value for both businesses and individuals alike. Joining hands with the global enterprise, HashCash aims to simplify the transactional execution procedures of the company, thereby intending to reduce time and cost. Thereafter, leveraging the power of blockchain, HashCash will streamline digital assets, cryptocurrency, and fiat payments, hence unifying global financial enterprises.
Speaking about the partnership with the media, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants, commented, "Decentralized finance is what the future of the payments industry looks like. Enabling direct storing and loading of digital assets and fiat into a protected wallet, HashCash's DeFi payment platform allows the global enterprise to receive and send fiat and digital assets business requirements. With industry-best conversion rates, we ensure instant transactions in numerous digital assets and fiat."
HashCash has been working on quite a few businesses and projects in the crypto space, and recently HashCash has tied up with a cryptocurrency organization in Australia, thereby aiming to assist them with crypto and blockchain solutions. Other than that, owing to its wide range of scalable products and robust services, HashCash was listed as the top blockchain development organization.
Owing to cutting-edge innovations and solutions, HashCash seemed to make a mark on the banking sector as well. Lately, the leading blockchain pioneer HashCash joined hands with a USA-based bank in order to help them with finance as well as corporate trade. Together, aiming the mass crypto adoption, HashCash looks forward to developing more innovative products and services in the future, thereby balancing the crypto and blockchain demand.
About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain 1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
