PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury eyes on the Asian Market, thereby looking forward to working conjointly with Indian Enterprises by providing them with blockchain services and products, hence recognizing the opportunity of the post-covid Asian Market boom. With lots of other global investors keeping tabs on the progress of the market scenario post-covid, Raj Chowdhury looks forward to grabbing the opportunity.
As far as the crypto market is concerned, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore happen to be the market pioneers with profound pools of liquidity. With Asia practically being dominated by bigger trades with 90% of all volumes above $10,000, Raj Chowdhury aims to engage in various short-term trades over a wider assortment of assets. This indicates the possibility of the Indian crypto market to possibly scale, thereby making the bitcoin pioneer invest to tap the opportunities of the boom cycle post-covid.
In an interactive session with the media, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants, commented, "Asia practically represents 50% of each of advanced resource exchanging, and remains home to six of the 10 largest crypto unicorns, thereby making crypto pioneers tap the developing market post-covid. Other than that, my team is looking forward to working hand-in-hand with various Indian Enterprises, thereby hoping to assist them with blockchain products and services amid the post-covid market boom ."
Earlier in 2020, under the authority of Raj Chowdhury, HashCash invested USD 10 million in the Indian crypto economy. Being a bitcoin pioneer, Raj Chowdhury also anticipates a lot from the upcoming Indian budget of 2021 as it might act as a pool to legalize crypto transactions at a broader range with lots of trade opportunities in the future, thereby leading to an increase in Indian blockchain users. Lately, undertaking Asian collaborations, Raj Chowdhury's organization HashCash collaborated with a leading Singaporean Exchange to help them with Crypto Trading Bot Software.
Other than that, as far as the recent developments are concerned, HashCash has also partnered with a Bank in the UAE to assist them with Blockchain Digital Identity. Overall, in Asia, being responsible for the crypto trading of half of the world, Raj Chowdhury, similar to other global infrastructure companies in the world, is looking forward to tapping the growing market.
- About Raj Chowdhury:
Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and PayBito, a global crypto exchange. During his tenure at ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector Bank, Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between ICICI Bank in India and Emirates NBD in UAE. He was also the first in the country to take a Blockchain payment wallet to production. Chowdhury is an eminent voice in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies globally and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.
