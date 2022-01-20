PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants impresses clients across the Asia-Pacific region with its digitized trade finance portfolio management software. The highly-rated product will transform the banking sector, incorporating HashCash's expertise in building cutting-edge blockchain architecture and solutions.
Digitization has revolutionized existing trade procedures, drastically reducing the need for manual paperwork and optimizing work efficiency. The finance management portfolio system solution will help institutions leverage the best opportunities from digital transformation with lower operational tasks and overall expenses.
HashCash CEO and noted blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury, acknowledges the need for banking innovation, stating, "Opportunities with trillions of dollars are lost each year by banks and their end-user customers worldwide. Organizations hoping to overcome the global trade finance gap need to embrace digital transformation and technological innovations such as blockchain."
The portfolio software also empowers the end-user with better management options and updated product information. New-age traders can make the best out of digitized finance with remote access, transparency, easy-to-understand application forms, and extensive customer support. To sum things up, the financial instrument facilitates banking organizations with an efficient solution to address the shortcomings of the global trade finance gap.
The HashCash team consists of professionals from diverse backgrounds who combine their expertise to build state-of-the-art solutions focusing on innovation.
HashCash-designed products and services are deployed in more than 26 countries. The firm won the top honors as a blockchain development company in a list compiled by a global business services review firm. Recently, HashCash announced a blockchain-powered biometric authorization system for banking. HC Market Maker, a forex conversion tool from the HashCash stable, is gaining traction across the European financial markets.
"Banking is one of the fundamental pillars of the global economy, and as such, an up-gradation of existing processes through blockchain will rapidly expedite all trading processes, boosting productivity," concluded Chowdhury.
Hashcash's proficiency in global finance, blockchain, cybersecurity, and other fintech innovations allows the company to deliver solutions that exceed expectations. The digital trade finance portfolio is thus ideal for transforming their existing business operations into the new era of digital finance.
About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
