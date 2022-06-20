Customer-centered brand offers targeted catalog of high-performance range hoods
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, has announced its latest independent kitchen appliance dealer-focused partnership with BrandSource's network of over 5,000 independent retailers with more than $24 billion in cumulative sales. After a four-year path of rapid growth in the direct-to-consumer digital space, the Bay Area-based brand is proud to offer its aesthetically distinctive and professional quality kitchen range hoods to BrandSource's network of independent dealers.
"The response we've seen to Hauslane's brand and the powerful, affordable products we offer is encouraging, and we cannot wait to share our standout range hoods with independent dealers throughout the country," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "Range hoods are the unsung heroes of the kitchen, and we believe that there's so much potential to partner with independent dealers across the nation to communicate the tremendous value they add to the home with specifiers and consumers."
"Hauslane has executed its business plan to a T thus far, with an intense focus on the digital space and on building a brand that is engaging for consumers," said Andy Kriege, Communications Manager at BrandSource. "BrandSource is proud to partner with this fast-growing brand, and we are excited to know that the customer experience drives the Hauslane team to engage with customers in a way that other brands do not."
Founded in 2018, Hauslane has grown rapidly by focusing on attracting and educating consumers through multiple digital touchpoints. An official partnership with BrandSource enables the brand to expand its highly successful product offering across dealerships and showrooms in the North American market.
To learn more about Hauslane and its products, visit Hauslane.com.
About Hauslane
Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.
About BrandSource
BrandSource is the leading member-owned buying organization for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech retailers. Its parent company, AVB, is a $22 billion member-driven co-op that provides merchandising, financing, digital marketing, and operational services to more than 4,500 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. BrandSource's affiliates include ProSource (consumer tech and custom integration); TRIB Group (rent-to-own); and Mega Group/BrandSource Canada.
