NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elliot Bogod is a real estate author, educator and blogger, and Founder and Managing Director of Broadway Realty, a major New York real estate brokerage.
In the course of his twenty-plus years in real estate, Elliot had personally sold over $2 billion worth of Manhattan residential and commercial real estate, including residences in such prominent buildings as Time Warner Towers, Trump International Tower, Trump Riverside Boulevard, Fifteen Central Park West, 10 West End Avenue and The Plaza Condominium Residences, among many others.
A notable thought leader in the real estate industry, Elliot contributes articles to Forbes, NY Real Estate Magazine, and Real Estate Weekly, and is regularly quoted by Brick Underground, Commercial Observer, Apartment Therapy and other prominent publications. Elliot's popular luxury real estate blog presents detailed overviews of the most remarkable new and converted buildings, with an abundance of details and rich, high-quality photographic illustrations.
A member of the Real Estate Board of New York and the Realtor Association of Miami-Dade County, Elliot was among the first in a group of thirty top Manhattan brokers to receive a NYRS (New York Residential Specialist) designation from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY). Elliot's professional pedigree is certified by New York Real Estate Institute, Real Estate Division at the Academy of Continuing Education and the Gold Coast Real Estate School.
Elliot Bogod resides in Manhattan with his wife and two children. He is a continuous contributor to multiple nonprofits and a member of Wall Street Synagogue.
His International bestselling book is available on Audible, Barnes& Noble, and Amazon.
