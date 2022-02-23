WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, a Zebra Technologies PartnerConnect Alliance Partner, is pleased to introduce a new suite of docking stations for Zebra's ET5X 8" and 10" tablets. The DS-ZEB-100 and DS-ZEB-200 series docking stations support Zebra's ET5X tablets in rugged applications such as waste management, material handling, and work trucks.
These innovative docking stations work with both Android and Windows operating systems and offer multiple port replication and internal power supply options. In-demand features include LED power indicators for easy troubleshooting and a pivoting connector that makes one-handed docking and undocking even easier.
"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to release a dock for Zebra's ET5X line of tablets," said Chris Bernert, Vice President of Sales at Havis. "We've designed a solution that will be ideal across multiple industries now and in the future."
Both standard and advanced input/output (I/O) port replication options are available with the DS-ZEB-100 and DS-ZEB 200 docking stations, and a spring-loaded docking connector maintains a consistent connection in high vibration environments. A lightweight and flexible design with rounded edges offers end users increased comfort, and safety and an integrated VESA 75 hole pattern ensures worry-free and straightforward mounting.
"These new docks address the unique needs of a diverse sector of the market," said Sam Barall, Havis's National Sales Manager of Enterprise. "By offering a range of port-replication options as well as isolated and non-isolated power supplies, we've created a versatile suite of products for any ET5X user."
Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
