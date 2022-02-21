CARMEL, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because of the supply chain issues, HAVIT Systems Corporation invested in its current customers and new customers early by purchasing additional GPS Fleet Tracking and Asset Tracking devices from many manufacturers in preparation for the 4G upgrades. HAVIT Systems Corporations platform can handle multiple device manufacturers. Every type device from:
- Standard 3 wire trackers
- ODBII Plug and Play
- Jbus for ELD,
- Machine asset trackers
- Solar trackers with BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) sensors.
This includes the new line of HAVITCam™ 4G, GPS Camera Solutions. HAVIT Systems Corporation serves the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut areas for over 22 years. In addition, HAVIT Systems Corporation recently added new hires to both the sales team and additional technicians. These new technicians were needed to get 4G upgrades completed as quickly as possible and eliminate as much down time to the customers, in addition to regular everyday installs and service. Key Dates to Remember are:
- As of March 31, 2022 Sprint's older 3G (CDMA) network will be retired
- As of June 30, 2022 Sprint's LTE network will be retired
- As of July 1, 2022 T-Mobile's older 3G UMTS network will be retired
- As of December 31, 2022 older 3G (CDMA) network will be retired.
