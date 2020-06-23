SAVANNAH, Georgia, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) ("Company"), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to announce a partnership with DemeTECH, a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax.
Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems, stated, "We are extraordinarily pleased to partner with a global healthcare leader in DemeTECH, an award-winning suture and medical device manufacturer with a superb industry reputation and vast experience distributing its products to over 130 countries. As we continue to bolster our end user network, the Company is confident it can expand this opportunity to deliver American made masks beyond initial expectations while helping to refine our country's pandemic response process."
Luis Arguello Sr, President and CEO of DemeTECH, commented, "Evolving our manufacturing capabilities to accommodate the profound need for American made protective masks was a natural progression. Further, we are excited to be aligning with Hawkeye given their unique position in the burgeoning PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) landscape as we approach the review process for attaining the highly-coveted NIOSH approval."
Under the terms of the Agreement, Hawkeye Systems has attained the right to DemeTECH production of up to 3,000,000 N95 protective masks per month, as well as an option for additional production for a period of up to 5 years.
N95 masks are the most common of the seven types of particulate filtering facepiece respirators. The product filters at least 95% of airborne particulate matter. NIOSH approval, designated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, is expected to be earned by DemeTECH within sixty days.
About DemeTECH
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DemeTECH, is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax. DemeTECH strives to enhance doctor-patient relationships through hard work, dedication and a commitment to the pursuance of cutting-edge technology and innovation. DemeTECH's N95 masks are made in the USA with American materials.
For more information, please visit: https://demetech.us
About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.
Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.
Forward-Looking Statements
