CANBY, Ore., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and Agency Revolution are both insurtech companies serving independent insurance agents with a long history of collaboration. Today, HawkSoft announces that Agency Revolution's cloud-based marketing automation platform Fuse™ and HawkSoft's agency management system can integrate via HawkSoft's new Partner API.
Mutual customers can sync data across both systems to access the depth of client and policy data needed to deploy sophisticated automated marketing campaigns designed to optimize cross-selling, reputation management, client referral, claims and payments processes, and new client acquisition. Campaigns can be easily deployed via email, text, and direct mail.
"We are proud the data in HawkSoft's management systems can now be seamlessly delivered to Fuse," said Lucas Jans, Director of Product, Agency Revolution. "The integration will allow our trigger point system to detect account and policy-level changes that inform the range of automated marketing campaigns available to that client or prospect."
"Fuse adds the ability for agencies that use HawkSoft to enable personalized communications," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "Automating communications is essential for agencies looking to scale, and Agency Revolution's wide selection of predesigned campaigns and customization abilities gives agencies a leg up over those trying to piece it together themselves."
"Fuse and HawkSoft now sync automatically in the background. I can do more advanced audience segmentation and launch more sophisticated marketing campaigns based on policy coverage details," said customer Jessice Tice, Marketing Specialist of All Lines Insurance. "There's no way I could have devised such sophisticated marketing campaigns without the integration of these two platforms working in tandem to help me level up my marketing."
Agency Revolution's newest integration is now available in the HawkSoft's Marketplace within the management system app. Agency Revolution also holds the distinction of HawkSoft's preferred vendor for insurance agency website development. Both announcements signal the companies' commitment to building a more connected insurance technology ecosystem.
About HawkSoft
Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.
About Agency Revolution
Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their processes, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more at www.agencyrevolution.com.
