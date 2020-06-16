CANBY, Ore., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft has partnered with Podium, the fast-rising star of Utah's Silicon Slopes, to offer their interaction management platform to independent agencies. Podium allows agencies to monitor and manage interactions across different channels from one dashboard. Some of their channels include text messages, online reviews, website chat, and feedback collection. Podium's solutions help agents win more leads, earn repeat customers, and centralize interactions with customers and internal teams.
Client and insurance policy information is uploaded from HawkSoft into Podium's system, and each subsequent change is automatically sent to Podium. Policy renewals and other significant changes trigger Podium to send a well-timed review invitation to the insurance agent's policyholder. Capturing this feedback close to the time of service increases the likelihood of response and provides a natural boost to the agency's online reputation. Insurance agencies that pair Podium with HawkSoft are able to manage their reputation without extra work by keeping both systems in sync. Mutual customers of Podium and HawkSoft can activate the integration through HawkSoft Marketplace.
Podium sponsored the annual HawkSoft User Group National Conference in 2018 during their initial foray into the insurance space.
"Podium has a similar father-son origin story as HawkSoft," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft. "They've shown a passion for delivering a simple user interface to collect and make sense of the omni-channel interactions people engage in today's world. Many vendors enter the insurance space to make a quick profit. We knew immediately that Podium is different."
"Podium sought out a partnership with HawkSoft because of their powerful software and leadership in the insurance space," observed Rob Hennefer, Director of Business Development and Product Partners for Podium, "but what has really impressed us is the sincerity of HawkSoft's commitment to clients and the integrity they've shown since day one. A client-first mentality is also our approach at Podium, and we are thrilled to officially work together to help independent insurance agencies succeed and grow."
About HawkSoft
Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.
About Podium
Podium is a customer messaging platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 55,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.
