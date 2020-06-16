SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazen.ai, a leading provider of AI-based solutions for road safety, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA® Metropolis Software Partner Program.
The NVIDIA Metropolis platform allows companies to create complete solutions for video capture, processing, storage, and visualization – from the edge to the cloud. The partner certification program offers system design tools and turnkey software packages enabling pre-validated, enterprise-ready intelligent video analytics (IVA) solutions that can be deployed to build safer and smarter cities worldwide. The certified software, once deployed in the field, makes it easier for companies to manage, upgrade, and scale out their IVA solutions everywhere.
Hazen.ai is working on enabling a new generation of easy-to-deploy cameras with more efficient computer vision technology. Cities and municipalities will be able to detect and address traffic bottlenecks and anomalies automatically while using existing edge-based infrastructure, enabled via advances in software developed by the Hazen.ai team. The technology does not identify faces, and processes video at the edge to maintain privacy as the video streams are not reviewed by human operators. Hazen.ai uses edge artificial intelligence (AI) to process images, ensuring public privacy by only analyzing general behavior patterns of individuals, groups, vehicles, and traffic flows.
"We are honored to join the NVIDIA Metropolis program. With this strategic partnership, we are paving the path to a future with safer roads where traffic fatalities can be significantly reduced," said Anas Basalamah, co-founder of Hazen.ai. "Our technology enables a new generation of traffic cameras to truly understand driver behavior, improve traffic management, and make our cities safer for everyone leveraging the latest AI advancements."
Hazen.ai is working with NVIDIA to integrate its advanced computer vision traffic safety software as an offering through the NVIDIA Metropolis platform. As a program partner, Hazen.ai plans to promote its offerings at NVIDIA and third-party events, as well as gain early access to various NVIDIA hardware and SDKs to further speed up deep-learning application development time and performance. Hazen.ai will also get access to a dedicated NVIDIA technical team as a member of the Metropolis program.
About Hazen.ai
Established in 2018, Hazen.ai is leading the development of AI-powered road safety solutions. Our traffic intelligence solutions are powered by innovative computer vision methodologies providing real-time monitoring, trends and predictive analytics. Committed to eliminating road fatalities, Hazen.ai is partnered with the biggest names in technology including NVIDIA, Intel and others. See more information about how we are protecting roads and people here: www.Hazen.ai
