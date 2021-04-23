PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HC Corporate Payment, a blockchain-backed B2B corporate payment platform by HashCash Consultants, digitizes end-to-end trade processes, thereby uniting all parties on a particular network, hence curbing processing time drastically. Offering an all-encompassing insight into corporate payments, the HC Corporate Payment platform helps people analyze the industry of blockchain with an easy-to-use interface.
Similar to other payment platforms, HashCash's HC Corporate Payment keeps providing users with an easy-to-use interface, thereby reducing payment processing time through instant settlements. It helps users discover the most efficient way to explore the technology of blockchain using encryption and smart contracts.
- What Makes HC Corporate Payment Platform Stand Out?
HashCash's HC Corporate Payment comes with a host of benefits that makes them stand out and here's why they are important:
1. Lessens processing time by instant settlement and the reliable, online exchange of documents.
2. Helps maintain working capital effectively by live account balance tracking.
3. Real-time information sharing and reconciliation with different parties within the network is feasible.
4. Automatically helps reconcile deals with additional financial companies.
5. Helps in automating critical business activities by smart contracts.
6. Helps preserve data by blockchain immutability and encryption.
- The CEO's Frame of Reference:
Speaking about the HC Corporate Payment, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants, stated, "HC Corporate Payment enables instant reconciliation, real-time document sharing followed by automation using smart contracts. Our sole objective is to lower operation cost and simplify IT infrastructure, thereby providing secure, faster, and transparent B2B payments."
- Features of HC Corporate Payment:
HC Corporate Payment provides users with a glimpse into the most attractive payment features that the platform brings with itself. Highlighted below is the list of the features.
1. Comes with an online purchase order, invoice exchange, and creation.
2. Document shipping and trade sharing are securely possible through encryption.
3. Instant verification and payment settlement by banks.
4. Expansion possible for including other banks or trading partners.
- Where is HC Corporate Payment Used?
Used by a multitude of industries, HashCash's HC Corporate Payment is mainly leveraged by:
1. Banks for corporate trade finance
2. Corporate houses for vendor payments
3. Central Banks for wage disbursement
4. Clearinghouses to build or replace new clearing systems
Other than the above-mentioned use cases, the platform can be customized for any use cases associated with corporate payment. For quite some time back, HashCash has joined hands with a global organization to help them with payment processing. With an aim to streamline processes, HashCash's financial solutions helped the global organization with blockchain-based payment infrastructure. Soon after, HashCash partnered with a USA-based bank to aid them in financing corporate trade, thereby leveraging the HC Corporate Payment solution.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
