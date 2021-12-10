PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants is elated to announce the debut of HC Market Maker in the European financial market. The financial software is quickly becoming the preferred platform choice for major banks and financial institutions dealing in forex as well as digital assets.
A HashCash-designed product, the HC Market Maker helps users get the best conversion deals in an open forex marketplace. Ideal for organizations dealing with forex or cryptocurrencies, the financial instrument is also used to gain liquidity among banks not maintaining Nostro Accounts among themselves. The tool automatically selects the most profitable forex rates for the currency pair in between.
HashCash CEO and influential blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "The HC Market Maker is a beneficial tool for both crypto and forex. Targeted at exchanges and banks to help them get profitable deals in an open marketplace, it is also effective for wallet service providers for market expansion and deal extension."
A leader in blockchain innovation specializing in cryptocurrency, finance, and forex, HashCash attributes much of its success to its team of experts from finance and technology domains. Besides fintech, the company also offers blockchain solutions for crypto trading exchanges, supply chains, medicare, gaming, digital identities, and more.
HashCash has formed successful alliances with more than 60 global banks and financial institutions, with operations across 5 continents. The company was ranked the top blockchain developer in an international list combined with global B2B services review firm, Clutch. Hashcash-designed HC NET provides a decentralized blockchain network for gaming with seamless connectivity and integration, backed by a dedicated cloud infrastructure.
"Blockchain innovations have been integral to the recent advancements in modern banking and financial systems. HashCash's unique expertise in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and forex has resulted in global financial institutions utilizing its products for better leverage," mentioned Chowdhury, an advocate for crypto wallet adoption in developing economies.
The merits of blockchain are getting utilized by modern banking corporations as well as financial institutions. Further taking rising crypto adoption into account, an integrated architecture for forex and crypto trading is what entrepreneurs and enterprises are looking forward to investment.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest