BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of critical CMS updates to E/M office visit guidelines officially the experts at HCPro and DecisionHealth are excited to announce the new virtual event Eliminate E/M Pain Points: Conquer Early Challenges and Master Medicare Complexities on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. This 1-day event provides a full rundown of critical updates from CMS, Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs), and other private payers and includes ample opportunities to ask your most pressing questions with two Q&As.
Virtual conference session topics include:
- Early Intel and MDM Part I: Updates from CMS, MACs, and Private Payers
- Early Intel and MDM Part II: Overcome Confusion on High-Level Codes
- All About Time: From Time-Based Activities to Prolonged Services
- E/M Audit Risks: How the Landscape Is Changing
"With the advent of the CY 2021, E/M office visit guideline changes we were optimistic it would eliminate all the grey, subjective areas of level selection," says Shannon McCall, RHIA, CCS, CCS-P, CPC, CPC-I, CEMC, CRC, CCDS, CCDS-O, Director of HIM/Coding at HCPro and DecisionHealth. "We'll discuss the key portions in the data elements that are causing headaches and uncertainty for coders (such as counting diagnostic tests and independent interpretations) and help practices head off documentation and coding errors that could trigger audit risk and even lost revenue. In addition, we'll examine payer-specific office visit guidance that have emerged recently and discuss how best to navigate them."
Example scenarios and topics of conversation include:
- How to document independent interpretation of a diagnostic test
- How to code visits the same day as an office procedure
- What must be documented to count the risk of social determinants of health
For more information, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/eliminate-em-pain-points.
If you are interested in additional learning opportunities around E/M, such as instructor-led training, eLearning, online workflow tools and information, webinars, books, and more, visit HCPro's E/M Solution Center at https://interactive.hcpro.com/solution-center/evaluation-management.
HCPro and DecisionHealth experts also recently published a complimentary E/M Implementation Guide, which addresses updates to E/M office visit documentation guidelines that went into effect on January 1, 2021. Visit https://interactive.hcpro.com/2021-EM-Implementation-Guide to access.
