As the revenue integrity profession continues to grow, the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) community recognizes the positive impact these professionals have on compliance and financial outcomes. To recognize this impact, NAHRI is excited to host its 5th annual Revenue Integrity Week June 6‒10, 2022.
This week of national recognition is a time to:
- Acknowledge the unique and valuable contributions of revenue integrity professionals in the healthcare setting.
- Increase public awareness of the revenue integrity profession.
- Celebrate the diligence and dedication of revenue integrity professionals.
"Revenue Integrity Week is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of revenue integrity professionals and the critical contributions they make to healthcare organizations," says Nicole Votta, director of NAHRI. "To help elevate the profession, NAHRI will be offering free resources, education, research reports, and exclusive discounts throughout Revenue Integrity Week."
This year's theme is "The Art of Revenue Integrity: Unleash Your Creative Spark." The association is providing a downloadable toolkit, which includes posters, logos, activities, fact sheets, and more, to help healthcare organizations plan their own Revenue Integrity Week celebration. For more information, visit https://nahri.org/ri-week/revenue-integrity-week.
NAHRI is committed to helping revenue integrity professionals excel in their roles and elevate the profession. The basis of the revenue integrity profession is to prevent the recurrence of issues that can cause revenue leakage and/or compliance risks through effective, efficient, replicable processes and internal controls across the continuum of patient care. In essence, revenue integrity professionals help ensure compliance in billing and documentation by performing chargemaster maintenance, reviewing charges, and applying sound financial practices to withstand audits at any time.
As part of the Revenue Integrity Week celebration, you can nominate a peer to thank him or her for his or her valuable contributions to the field and for the ways he or she has helped others at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3GFKZCB.
Certificates of recognition will be distributed to all who are nominated and will be published on the NAHRI website, in the Revenue Integrity Insider, and in NAHRI Journal. All nominees and nominators will be entered into a drawing, with the winners announced June 6–10. (See contest rules)
About NAHRI
The National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) is the nation's only association dedicated to the revenue integrity profession. Launched in August 2017, the mission of NAHRI is to enhance the revenue integrity profession through standards, advocacy, networking, and the promotion of shared knowledge and resources. Learn more and become a member at https://nahri.org.
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
HCPro sub-brands include DecisionHealth (http://www.decisionhealth.com) and HealthLeaders (https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/).
