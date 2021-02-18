NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network, which uniquely supports C-suite members in building their leadership capabilities, today announced that Shruti Naik, head of the Naik Lab at NYU Langone (https://naiklab.com/) will be one of three session leaders at the virtual Vanguard Forum for Life Sciences Leaders on Thursday, February 18, from noon to 2 pm ET.
Professor Naik will co-lead the session, "Making Population Health a Competitive Edge: Managing Risk,' with some 50 C-Suite Life Sciences executives participating.
Other session leaders are Aaron Mertz, Director of the Aspen Institute's Science and Society Program https://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/science-society/ and Craig Granowitz, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, Amarin Corporation https://amarincorp.com/.
Naik is a global expert on epithelial cell biology ranging from cancer to immunity. She is also deeply engaged in population health issues and active in matters of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Co-chair of the Forum is Cameron Durrant, Chairman and CEO of Humanigen.
Vanguard was founded in 2014 by Principal Ken Banta. The Vanguard Network is devoted to building high performance leadership among C-Suite executives, across sectors.
For more information about the Vanguard Network and the upcoming Forum, please visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
