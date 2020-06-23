HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, the world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for global threat and risk assessment, was just awarded a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for use of the company's Hyperion platform, its COVID-19 risk model, and development of new AI-driven disease outbreak models.
"Geospark Analytics is excited to partner with HHS to extend our COVID-19 modeling and bring our Hyperion AI engine to a broader set of disease outbreak issues," said Geospark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon. "The Hyperion AI engine brings more to the Health and Human Services' mission than just our work on COVID-19. With Hyperion Events, Hotspots, and Pulse stability models HHS will receive insights into events happening around the world, an understanding of how those events impact its operations, how they shape the future operating environment and offer an ability to easily manage the increasingly complex and growing publicly available information (PAI)."
Geospark Analytics recognizes that disease outbreak is just one piece of the puzzle that HHS, and the whole of the U.S. government, has to consider. "If we've learned anything at all about COVID-19, it's that it affects everything from health, to travel, to supply chain resiliency, to the economy," said Geospark Analytics Chief Operating Officer John Goolgasian. "We are proud that our small group of killer developers, data scientists and mad mathematicians created an AI-driven platform that we like to say provides a FICO® score of threat and risk for nearly every point on the globe and is your weather app© for operations and planning," Goolgasian said. The extension of Hyperion's existing Health and Disease outbreak models used in conjunction with Hyperion's revolutionary Pulse stability model will be an immediate and substantial force multiplier for HHS as it enhances and protects the health and well-being of Americans.
"Closing our first multi-year contract is a major milestone for our young company," said Geospark Analytics President Amanda Brownfield. "When I joined in March we knew we needed to expand our leadership team, add new capabilities and processes to capitalize on our momentum, all while remaining true to our reputation of being obsessively focused on our people, customers and providing technology that is intuitive, powerful and insightful. This new contract is a direct result of that work." Brownfield added, "In just two and half months' time we closed 5 new enterprise level contracts and hired 8 new employees spanning leadership, client success, development, data science and sales. It's such an exciting time for us!"
About Geospark Analytics
Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities. In addition to basic event modeling that includes health, travel safety, transportation, disaster, crime, conflict, unrest, terrorism data and detection, Hyperion's AI engine continuously assesses the impact events have on the stability of every country, 1,000+ cities and nearly 8,000 regions covering the entire globe. More information can be found at http://www.geospark.io.