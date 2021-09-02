NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Connect America (HCA), a provider of mental and behavioral health services, today announced the expansion of Electronics Recycling Solutions (ERS). ERS is designed to provide employment for adults who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other disabilities through an ethical solution to electronics waste management.
The expansion has already created ten new jobs for adults with disabilities with plans to continue increasing the number of hires as they launch more locations across Tennessee in Franklin, Johnson City, and Chattanooga.
"We are really proud of our employees at ERS. Through this expansion and upcoming expansions, we are going to be able to employ many more adults with disabilities," said Dave Krikac, vice president of operations at Health Connect America. "One in five Americans have a diagnosed disability and fewer than 20 percent are employed, so this is very exciting for the state of Tennessee."
"We love to ensure our clients learn everyday life skills but more importantly live their best lives," said Kristi Shain, chief executive officer at Health Connect America. "Our mission is to create greater independence for adults with disabilities and to provide them a safe space to achieve their highest level of potential. In addition to providing job opportunities, our team is working hard to keep electronics out of landfills. More than 50 million tons of electronics need recycling annually and our efforts are making an impact."
Health Connect America has most recently partnered with Athens Distributing Company for the ERS program. Athens Distributing Company recently donated more than 60 iPads and has previously donated computer equipment from across Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
"We see the tremendous value of the ERS program for both the community and the environment through recycling computers responsibly and employing this underemployed population," said Don White, partner and chief financial officer at Athens Distributing Company. "The fact that ERS offers certificates of destruction for sensitive data on hard drives is also a big business benefit to us."
Electronics Recycling Solutions is accepting recycled computers, servers, laptops, cell phones, and more. Visit https://www.electronicsrecyclingsolutions.org/ for drop off locations and more information.
About Health Connect America
Health Connect America (HCA) provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across 56 locations across five states impacting the lives of nearly 10,000 people daily. The organization is honored to be a part of the communities served walking with clients as they embark on a journey to self-improvement and more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America provides services where clients need them – within the community, the home, or in one of the organization's many locations. Through a vast network of direct care professionals, HCA is readily available to meet the needs of both clients and their families. The services delivered include one-on-one or family counseling, case management, autism services, or medication management for children, adults, and families. These services promote positive personal growth, develop healthy coping skills, preserve and repair relationships and natural support systems. For more information see https://healthconnectamerica.com
