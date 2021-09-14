NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While 77% of U.S. adults take vitamins and supplements, these widely-used products have not been eligible for purchase with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). However, new bipartisan legislation introduced by Representatives John Curtis (R-UT) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), H.R. 5214 aims to change that. Health-E Commerce, parent brand to industry-leading online marketplaces FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, and CaringMill.com announced today its support of this legislation.
"More than 70 million Americans are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs, and they count on their pre-tax healthcare funds to cover out-of-pocket costs and everyday health care supplies and medications," said Rida Wong, president of Health-E Commerce. "Like the many account holders we hear from every day, we believe vitamins and supplements can help people manage their health and wellness and, as such, should be included as an eligible FSA or HSA expense. Health-E Commerce welcomes and applauds these bipartisan efforts by Congress to recognize and repair this significant gap for individuals and families enrolled in FSAs and HSAs."
The bipartisan introduction of this legislation in the House is similar to legislation introduced in the Senate in May 2021 (S.1654), which would also make vitamins and supplements eligible for reimbursement with an FSA or HSA.
According to Wong, vitamins and supplements have long been a top-requested eligibility category from consumers who shop the company's sites. However, to date, only prenatal vitamins and glucosamine have been recognized by the industry as eligible FSA/HSA expenses.
"Passage of this legislation would go a long way in empowering consumers to manage their health at a time when our country — and the world — is laser focused on prevention," said Wong. "Because these products can boost overall wellness and help treat a wide range of medical conditions, account holders should be able to use their FSAs or HSAs to help pay for them. This bill is the first step in making this a reality."
