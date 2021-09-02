NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health-E Commerce, parent brand of online marketplaces FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com, announced today that its private-label Caring Mill brand has been expanded to include a line of over-the-counter (OTC) generic medications. Caring Mill is a popular line of health products available only on Health-E Commerce sites and that benefit Children's Health Fund. The new Caring Mill OTC product line will be available for purchase on all Health-E Commerce sites starting September 1.
Originally launched in 2017, the Caring Mill brand offers premium, FSA- and HSA-eligible products sold exclusively on FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com. A portion of the proceeds from each Caring Mill purchase is donated to Children's Health Fund, a non-profit organization that provides access to comprehensive healthcare for kids in underserved communities all over the United States.
For flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) users, the passage of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in 2020 included a change to the eligibility rules that determine how consumers can spend these tax-advantaged account funds. This change made it possible for account holders to spend FSA and HSA dollars on OTC medications without a prescription for the first time since 2011. Prior to this, OTC medications were among the most requested product eligibility changes as tracked by Health-E Commerce shopper surveys.
"Consumers spend an average of about $338 per year on OTC products," said Rida Wong, president of Health-E Commerce. "Our new line of Caring Mill OTC medications will give healthcare consumers top-quality products at lower price points than national brands, allowing consumers to stretch their dollars farther while caring for their everyday health."
According to Wong, consumers can save as much as 30% on healthcare items when using their FSA or HSA funds. Purchasing Caring Mill products also comes with the added perk of supporting the Children's Health Fund.
Consumers will find the generic version of familiar OTC essentials such as acid reflux medicines, nasal spray, mucus thinners, cough suppressants, and common pain relievers like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium among the new Caring Mill new offerings. Available products and brands will meet four key consumer categories, including:
- Pain relief,
- Cold & flu,
- Allergy & sinus, and
- Digestive health.
"Health-E Commerce is committed to meeting the ever-changing healthcare needs of the more than 70 million consumers who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs, and our Caring Mill OTC product line is the latest example of this," said Wong. "We will continue to support the expansion of FSAs and HSAs for the categories our consumers are asking for, and this recent change went a long way in allowing account holders to use their funds wisely on affordable, high-quality healthcare products like Caring Mill OTC medications."
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent company of FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of brands that serve the 70+ million consumers with pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company has also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the company's brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the IRS-approved list of eligible medical expenses like over-the-counter medications, feminine care products, sunscreen, and breast pumps.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE Health-E Commerce