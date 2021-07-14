ANNAPOLIS, Md. and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Case Management Society of America (CMSA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management, and Schooner Strategies, a national consulting firm have teamed up to sponsor the 2021 version of the health information technology survey focusing on medical management systems.
Case managers, information technology professionals and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to fill out this survey. Click here to fill out the survey which takes 15 to 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be open for approximately six weeks.
"The healthcare system as we know it today is undergoing rapid transformation," notes Pat Stricker, former SVP of TCS Healthcare Technologies. "A major driver of change is the evolution of technology applications supporting case managers ranging from communication platforms to care management software systems. This survey takes a detailed look at key aspects of how information technology is supporting case management interventions and related activities."
This is the fourth time that CMSA and Schooner Strategies have teamed up for the Health IT Survey with a focus on medical management (previous surveys also were co-sponsored by TCS Healthcare Technologies and ABQAURP). The first three surveys were conducted in 2008, 2010 and 2012. The results of the 2012 survey can be found here. A talented team of experts updated the 2021 survey and will be helping with its analysis.
"Among other key findings, the survey results in the past have showcased the benefits of complex, condition management which leverages technology applications to optimize population health outcomes," notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, Schooner Strategies, President & CEO. "The results will be analyzed and shared with interested parties this fall, which likely will include an issue brief, webinar and social media updates."
Again, to participate in the survey, click 2021 Health Technology Survey.
# # #
About The Case Management Society of America (CMSA) – http://www.cmsa.org
The Case Management Society of America is an international, non-profit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management through educational forums, networking opportunities and legislative involvement. Unique in its composition as an international organization with almost 75 affiliated and prospective chapters in a tiered democratic structure, CMSA's success and strength is its structure as a member-driven society.
About Schooner Strategies – http://www.schoonerstrategies.com
Schooner Strategies is a leading force in healthcare policy development, accreditation programs, government relations support, operational management, and business development, benefiting dozens of clients since 2007. Schooner arms clients with the tools, resources and industry knowledge to optimize their business mission and goals. Schooner provides the ideas, strategies and tactics to conduct original research, gather vital industry-specific data and acquire important market intelligence and trends information. Schooner also can help clients manage and staff their organizations. The consulting firm is located in downtown historic Annapolis, Maryland.
Media Contact
Kelley Norris, Schooner Strategies, (615) 432-0101, knorris@parthenonmgmt.com
SOURCE Schooner Strategies