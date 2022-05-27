The Case Management Society of America (CMSA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management, and Schooner Strategies, a national consulting firm have teamed up to sponsor the 2022 version of the health information technology survey focusing on medical management systems. The initial results of the survey will be discussed at the CMSA Annual meeting on June 3, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Case Management Society of America (CMSA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management, and Schooner Strategies, a national consulting firm have teamed up to sponsor the 2022 version of the health information technology survey focusing on medical management systems. The initial results of the survey will be discussed at the CMSA Annual meeting on June 3, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
The CMSA conference session is entitled "CMSA 2022 Health Information Technology Survey: Update and Panel Discussion" and will feature:
- Moderator/Presenter: Rebecca Perez, MSN RN CCM, Sr. Manager of Education and Strategic Partnerships, CMSA
- Presenters: Garry Carneal, President & CEO, Schooner Strategies
- Mary Beth Newman, MSN, RN, CMGT-BC, CCM, Senior Assistant Vice President, Clinical Products, EXL Health
In addition, the first overview of the 2022 research findings can be found in CMSA Today, with a focus on recent communication trends (see pages 24-25). The goal is to publish separate issue briefs on the following topics in regular intervals starting in July:
- Communications and Social Media
- Case Management Functions / Readmission Prevention
- Patient Engagement Strategies
- Information Technology Infrastructure
- Case Loads
- Data Analytics and Return on Investment
- Satisfaction and the Adoption Curve
In addition to the presenters listed above, the research project is being support by the following Delphi panel of experts, Jeff Frater, RN, BSN, Director of Clinical Solutions, Cadalys; Pat Stricker, RN, Med, retired and former SVP of TCS Healthcare Technologies, and Tom Wilson PhD, DrPH, Founder, Population Health Impact Institute. The research project coordinator is Kelly Norris, Editorial, Sales & Marketing Manager, CMSA.
"The healthcare system as we know it today is undergoing rapid transformation," notes Pat Stricker, former SVP of TCS Healthcare Technologies. "A major driver of change is the evolution of technology applications supporting case managers ranging from communication platforms to care management software systems. This survey takes a detailed look at key aspects of how information technology is supporting case management interventions and related activities."
This is the fourth time that CMSA and Schooner Strategies have teamed up for the Health IT Survey with a focus on medical management. The first three surveys were conducted in 2008, 2010 and 2012. The results of the 2012 survey can be found here.
"Among other key findings, the survey results in the past have showcased the benefits of complex, condition management which leverages technology applications to optimize population health outcomes," notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, Schooner Strategies, President & CEO. "The results will be analyzed and shared with interested parties this fall, which likely will include an issue brief, webinar and social media updates."
About The Case Management Society of America (CMSA) – http://www.cmsa.org
The Case Management Society of America is an international, non-profit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management through educational forums, networking opportunities and legislative involvement. Unique in its composition as an international organization with almost 75 affiliated and prospective chapters in a tiered democratic structure, CMSA's success and strength is its structure as a member-driven society.
About Schooner Strategies – http://www.schoonerstrategies.com
Schooner Strategies is a leading force in healthcare policy development, accreditation programs, government relations support, operational management, and business development, benefiting dozens of clients since 2007. Schooner arms clients with the tools, resources and industry knowledge to optimize their business mission and goals. Schooner provides the ideas, strategies and tactics to conduct original research, gather vital industry-specific data and acquire important market intelligence and trends information. Schooner also can help clients manage and staff their organizations. The consulting firm is located in downtown historic Annapolis, Maryland.
