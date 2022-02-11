BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a leading health literacy company that creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy, today announces a new bundle pricing option, offering a 15% discount for those that purchase the HLA Desktop and HLA Online together.
"Given the evolving workplace and our vision to offer great flexibility to the marketplace, we now offer a discounted price option for our customers that want to "health literize" information (both from their desktop and online) anywhere, anytime," says HLI's Chief Content and Multicultural Director Aracely Rosales.
About Health Literacy Innovations (HLI)
Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool, available in multiple languages and platforms, including a web-based model.
As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by using technology to blend best-in-class health literacy and plain language tools and strategies: readability, usability, actionability, assessment, interactive search-and-replace, plain language thesaurus, resources and guides for design, and more.
Combined, these features make the HLA the most comprehensive health literacy tool in the market today, a powerful ally to help health care providers comply with health literacy and plain language regulatory and compliance standards, and an effective tool to enhance patient engagement. For more information, please contact sales@healthliteracyinnovations.com, visit http://www.healthliteracyinnovations.com or call 301-230-4966.
About Health Literacy
The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. However, in spite of the many advances in treatment and technology, a major barrier exists: Nearly half all U.S. adults lack the skills necessary to read, understand, and act on their own health such as how to take their medications or understand basic health care instructions. This issue is known as low health literacy. Low health literacy is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. An estimated 80 million Americans have low health literacy, which not only causes medical errors, high rates of hospitalization, death, and poor health care outcomes, but is estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $236 billion annually.
Media Contact
Aileen Kantor, Health Literacy Innovations, +1 301-537-8996, aileen@healthliteracyinnovations.com
SOURCE Health Literacy Innovations