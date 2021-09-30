NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the healthcare cloud computing market is set to grow by USD 33.49 billion between 2021 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 23.18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- SaaS
- IaaS
- PaaS
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the healthcare cloud computing market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon.com Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the healthcare cloud computing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market trends
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market industry analysis
The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry may threaten the growth of the market.
Scope of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 33.49 billion
CAGR
Accelerating at 23.18%
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography:-
By product:-
Drivers
- Increasing cloud assisted medical collaborations
Challenges
- Shortage of cloud professionals in healthcare industry
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the healthcare cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare cloud computing market vendors
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
