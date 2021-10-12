WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Goldstein, a seasoned healthcare executive with over 40 years of experience, was named a Member of HealthCare Facility Compliance Corp's Board of Advisors. As an advisor, having been the COO of one of New York's most prominent hospitals, Lisa will help ensure that we continue to ease the burden of managers and hospital teams responsible to ensure that their facilities are in compliance 24/7. We are so fortunate to have Ms. Goldstein's guidance in building our brand and reminding us every day the importance that our superior product and service must not only be reflected in the first dozen hospitals we have served, but must continue to be reflected continuously as we move forward, planning to service the vast number of healthcare facilities that can benefit from our CRx platform.
"CRx is the system I wish I had during my career as a Hospital COO. It puts everything for the environment of Care, Facilities, and Construction in one place. It is easy to install, easy to use, and will allow you to get information that used to take hours, in minutes. It eliminates paper, provides one source of truth, and will make preparing for and going through a TJC survey and other regulatory reviews much easier." said Lisa A. Goldstein, Member of HCFC Board of Advisors.
Ms. Goldstein was named one of Crains' Most Notable Women in Healthcare in 2018. She serves as Executive in Residence for the Cornell University Sloan Program in Health Administration and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC from March 1997 until December 2020, when she retired. In this role she was responsible for day-to-day operations, facilities management, and planning, as well as all construction activities. During Ms. Goldstein's tenure, HSS grew significantly, more than doubling in size by any measure (revenue, surgeries, square footage, locations, employees) while achieving year over year increases in patient satisfaction and employee engagement.
Previous positions held by Ms. Goldstein included, Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Wayne General Hospital (now St. Joseph's Wayne) in New Jersey from 1986 to 1996, and Vice President Operations at Hackensack Medical Center in New Jersey from 1981 to 1986. Lisa Goldstein holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master's Degree in Health Services Administration from the Cornell University Business School.
We are excited to have Lisa as part of our team. We believe she can contribute to the success of our company and shares our devotion to achieving our commitment to quality and unparalleled customer service" said Ilan Nachmany, CEO of HCFC.
"We always welcome industry experts in helping us refine our CRx Compliance Platform offering ensuring we meet all our customers' needs," said Ilan Nachmany. "While CRx covers all CMS Requirements and Elements of Performance (EPs) as mandated by the Joint Commission for its Environment of Care, Life Safety and Emergency Management chapters, I was very excited about its risk analysis module based on the Joint Commission Interim Life Safety Measure (ILSM) requirements and each hospital's specific policy. This makes the CRx system a fully comprehensive, compliance readiness system," said Ms. Goldstein.
About HealthCare Facility Compliance Corporation (HCFC)
HCFC, with offices in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, is a software technology company dedicated to providing healthcare facilities with compliance software, CRx, which is the next generation, cloud based, compliance reporting software. CRx digitizes previously manual processes and procedures ensuring facility managers 24/7 ongoing compliance readiness with CMS and The Joint Commission's Life Safety, Environment of Care and Emergency Management standards.
