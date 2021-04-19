PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. reseller vertical spending across all industry sectors with varying severity that will result in a wide range of recovery times. According to NPD's U.S. B2B Reseller Tracking Service purchases in the healthcare sector slowed at the onset of the pandemic, down 14% in Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019, as there was a decline in doctor's visits and hospitals pivoted away from elective surgeries. But spending in the healthcare sector rebounded in the fourth quarter with an increase of 4% vs. Q4 2019 as the sector embraced new tools and habits that were sparked by the changes wrought by the pandemic.
During the pandemic period in 2020 (April- Dec.) categories that saw notable spending increases in the healthcare vertical included notebooks, tablets, USB cameras, and security software. USB camera sales were up 500% and remain in high demand. Tablet sales doubled compared to the same period in 2019 and notebook sales were up 31%. Security is pivotal in the healthcare sector, and as a result of increased appointments happening virtually, we saw 11% growth in security software purchases in the healthcare vertical.
"While these purchases set the sector up to deal with immediate demands, these investments will also future-proof the sector for instances of greater need and to accommodate an increasing demand for telemedicine capabilities," said Mike Crosby, Director and B2B Technology Industry Analyst, The NPD Group. "The healthcare sector from a reseller sales perspective saw moderate impact during the pandemic period in 2020. We expect to see moderate recovery in the first half of 2021 accelerating to rapid recovery in the second half as consumers embrace digital care options and efficiencies that digital health has provided."
[1] The NPD Group considers a variety of industry players in the overall healthcare segment of the B2B Reseller channel, including hospitals, general physician offices, medical and diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory healthcare centers, home healthcare services, skilled nursing facilities, vocational rehabilitation services, and other specialty healthcare providers.
