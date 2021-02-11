CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthChampion, a digital health analytics company and creator of the world's first consumer-driven health platform, today announced the appointment of Jordan Dolin, an intrepid entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience as a founder and operator. He has been in the healthcare industry for the past 20 years and has been supporting and educating other entrepreneurs for more than two decades.
In late 2016, Dolin co-founded Furthur, a platform to foster and fund healthcare innovation. In 2002, he founded Emmi Solutions, a healthcare technology company that leverages interactive media to engage and empower patients to take a more active role in their care. Widely considered as the first patient engagement company and still recognized as the gold standard, Emmi combines innovation and expertise to help leading healthcare organizations improve clinical and financial outcomes; it was acquired by Wolters Kluwer in 2016 for $170 Million. Prior to founding Emmi, Dolin spent three years on the leadership team of an artificial intelligence software company and fourteen years successfully leading a consumer products company that he co-founded in 1986.
"Jordan is an incredibly valuable addition to our team because he brings with him not only an entrepreneur's mentality but also nearly two decades' worth of experience in the healthcare industry," said HealthChampion's CEO Terrence M. Ryan. "He has a lengthy track record of supporting and championing entrepreneurs and has been an active member of Chicago's startup community for his entire career, including most recently as a Director for six early-stage companies. He understands the unique opportunities and complications inherent in building a healthcare startup and, as such, will be a huge asset to HealthChampion as we navigate new growth opportunities."
In addition to pursuing his own business ventures, Dolin has been an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at the University of Chicago's Graduate Business School for more than 20 years. He is also an author and frequent speaker on the topic of healthcare innovation having presented at numerous conferences/events including the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), American Hospital Association (AHA), American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), American Society for Healthcare Risk Management (ASHRM), Becker's, Med City, among others.
Dolin was deeply involved during the early years of Chicago's healthcare incubator MATTER. He created their initial core curriculum, served its first and longest standing Mentor in Residence, and coached several dozen MATTER startups. He organized and hosted the first-ever streaming demo event at MATTER that gave eight early-stage healthcare companies the opportunity to reach multiple health systems across the country and which resulted in many of those companies receiving funding and/or attracting customers.
"I love helping entrepreneurs and startups and I'm particularly excited to work with HealthChampion because their platform combines two things I'm quite passionate about- patient engagement and consumer centric care," said Jordan. "I look at HealthChampion as one of the most innovative companies in the health-tech space right now and their highly seasoned management team has already demonstrated the ability to design and deliver solutions that effectively address the needs of their customers. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help them build upon the success they've already achieved."
Dolin received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison and a Master's Degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. His LinkedIn profile can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordan-dolin-36731b.
