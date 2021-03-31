BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge®, provider of the industry's leading mission-critical claims processing, care management, and payment integrity technology assets for payors, announced today being named national Elite Winner in Employee Achievement and Recognition designation for the 2020 Medium-Size Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Top 101 in the Nation®.
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors premier companies that display a commitment to excellence in their employee enrichment practices, enhancing their cultural appeal; therefore, creating a community where people want to work. Companies are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.
"This most recent accolade is humbling and we are so honored. Our employee commitment is resonating with our people and to be recognized beyond our population and at a national level is thrilling" said Laura Tomaino, SHRM-SCP, Vice President of People and Culture. "Winning Best of the Best only reinforces our dedication for continuous improvement because we know there is still so much to be done. We are so proud to be nominated and to have won a distinction such as this year's Elite standing for three years running."
About HealthEdge
HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone. HealthEdge's product portfolio includes HealthRules Payor®, Altruista Health's GuidingCare®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.
