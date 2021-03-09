MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthfuse, the industry leader in managing and sourcing revenue cycle vendors for hospitals and health systems, today welcomes Kennon Askew aboard the company's leadership team as senior vice president, responsible for continuing growth within the company and enhancing client relationships.
"Healthfuse works tirelessly to strengthen and protect our hospital partners' financial position so they can focus on their patient communities. We've created over $650M in bottom-line improvements through 2020 and plan to drive and deliver a total of $1 billion in value to those partners in 2021," says Nick Fricano, president and chief executive officer of Healthfuse. "Adding Kennon to the team strengthens our organization and positions our company for tremendous, long-term growth."
"I'm thrilled to be a part of the innovative Healthfuse team," says Kennon. "For 10 years, they've been perfecting revenue cycle vendor management technology, deep research, and expertise that can dramatically improve collections performance, reduce the cost to collect, and bring transparency so that hospitals and vendors can all work towards the same goal. I look forward to helping accelerate that mission even further."
Kennon comes to Healthfuse from Ensemble Health Partners, where he served as Vice President of Business Development and Chief Development Officer. Prior to Ensemble Health Partners, Kennon served as Vice President of Business Development at Apex Revenue Technologies. Kennon holds a Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR) certification from HFMA and has served in various leadership positions within the Tennessee Chapter of HFMA throughout his career.
About Healthfuse
Healthfuse drives revenue cycle vendor performance by building, operating, and optimizing hospital vendor management offices. Working with 150+ hospitals and health systems, the Healthfuse VMO platform is a comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant, customizable applications fully supported by a dedicated execution team, accelerating cost savings and collections improvement. Healthfuse ensures hospitals and their revenue cycle vendors operate in full transparency, delivering accountability, efficiency, and bottom-line results. Healthfuse is a New Capital Partners portfolio company. Find us here: https://healthfuse.com Follow us here: LinkedIn, Twitter.
