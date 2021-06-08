MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthfuse, the industry leader in vendor management and performance for hospitals and health systems, announced today that they have generated significant revenue savings for Avita Health System, a leading health system in North Central Ohio operating three not-for-profit hospitals and over 30 supporting medical clinics.
"About 64 percent of health systems in our country are dissatisfied with their vendor's performance. It is our goal to make every organization we partner with not only satisfied with their vendors, but also see significant revenue improvement," said Nick Fricano, president and chief executive officer of Healthfuse. "We are thrilled to be working with Avita Health System. With our high-trust partnership we have been able to work together to secure significant and recurring financial gains for their organization."
Healthfuse combines technology, analytics and research to improve vendor performance and help healthcare organizations establish revenue cycle best practices. Avita Health System selected Healthfuse after an in-depth review of ten vendors. Healthfuse identified a recurring $1.1M, with a total three-year project impact of $2.2M.
"Avita Health System is committed to providing high quality health care in a cost-effective manner. Our leadership made the strategic decision to take a closer look at our revenue cycle programs in an on-going effort to ensure we are being financially responsible for our organization," said Rhonda Ridenour, revenue cycle director, Avita Health System. "We chose Healthfuse because we trust that they are the best partner to help us reach our cost-saving goals and will ultimately allow us to focus more on what is important: to improve the health and well-being of those we serve."
About Healthfuse
Healthfuse drives revenue cycle vendor performance by building, operating, and optimizing hospital vendor management offices. Working with 200 + hospitals and health systems, the Healthfuse VMO platform is a comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant, customizable applications fully supported by a dedicated execution team, accelerating cost savings and collections improvement. Healthfuse ensures hospitals and their revenue cycle vendors operate in full transparency, delivering accountability, efficiency, and bottom-line results. Healthfuse is a New Capital Partners portfolio company. Find us here: https://healthfuse.com Follow us here: LinkedIn, Twitter.
About Avita Health System
Avita Health System operates three not-for-profit hospitals (Galion Hospital, Bucyrus Hospital and Ontario Hospital), and over 30 supporting medical clinics. Approximately 1,700 employees serve Avita and share the ultimate goal of providing the best healthcare to North Central Ohio. Avita Health System's board is made up of residents who live in Crawford and Richland Counties. Avita feels it is very important to have local residents making the strategic decisions for Avita because these individuals live in the area and are impacted by the decisions that are made. Avita currently has locations in the following nine Ohio areas: Galion, Bucyrus, Ontario, Mansfield, Crestline, Shelby, Marion, New Washington, and Delaware.
