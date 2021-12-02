BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on just how vulnerable and integral the hospital supply chain is in the healthcare industry. To help navigate the pain points, share lessons learned, and provide solutions for sustaining the supply chain, HealthLeaders is excited to announce the launch of a new Supply Chain eNewsletter, a complimentary digital subscription deploying monthly. This eNewsletter is part of a growing portfolio of healthcare products and educational offerings featuring analysis, insights, news, and more to help executives create a more resilient supply chain.
Christopher Cheney, supply chain editor for HealthLeaders, says, "Hospital supply chain executives are looking for supply chain efficiencies as they think about the future and their needs for predictable business processes, especially in times of crisis. HealthLeaders provides insights and resources that help leaders to effectively manage their supply chains."
On the first Thursday of every month, subscribers of the new Supply Chain eNewsletter will enjoy curated healthcare supply chain news sent directly to their inbox. The eNewsletter covers topics such as inventory control, costs, contracting, and more. Subscribe at https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/supplychain-enewsletter-launch-2021.
This eNewsletter is part of a larger strategy by HealthLeaders to connect overtaxed supply chain executives to peer insights and thought leadership opportunities through products and educational offerings. HealthLeaders recently hosted Supply Chain NOW, a free, educational online webinar for supply chain executives, on November 18, 2021. Get on-demand access to the event recording at https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/Supply-Chain-NOW-NOV-2021.
HealthLeaders is interested in interviewing supply chain leaders in active roles at hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations. If you have any suggestions or a story to share, please reach out to Christopher Cheney at ccheney@healthleadersmedia.com.
