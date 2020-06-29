NAPLES, Florida, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced the launch of its educational website, HealthLynked University.
HealthLynked University will provide a wide range of educational content for both healthcare providers and patients. There are over 100 unique educational videos covering topics such as Asthma, Measles, Nephrotic Syndrome, Lymphoma, Hypertension, and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, as well as 63 unique videos on COVID-19.
Physicians will have free access to the educational video library after claiming their HealthLynked Network provider profile. Additional content and continuing medical education credits (CMEs) will be available to all in-network and preferred providers. Patients can access educational content once they have created a free member account. Patient members will have the ability to access specific content tailored to their precise medical conditions and prescription medications.
HealthLynked has formed a partnership with MedCram, an online physician education website that provides unique videos on complex subjects in concise, easy-to-understand lectures. Dr. Roger Seheult, founder of MedCram, is a professor at Loma Linda University School of Medicine. Dr. Seheult, who currently practices Pulmonology in Banning, California, was formerly the Director for Intensive Care Services at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and lectures routinely across the country at conferences and for medical, physician's assistant (PA) and respiratory therapist (RT) societies.
HealthLynked is also planning an annual healthcare summit in Naples, Florida which will feature informative lectures by healthcare providers from around the country. The event will run for three days and lectures will be recorded and added to the HealthLynked's educational content in the HealthLynked Network. The event will also invite non-healthcare professionals to attend specified lectures on the changing landscape of healthcare.
The HealthLynked University educational library can be viewed at www.education.healthlynked.com.
Dr. Michael Dent, CEO stated "I am excited to launch HealthLynked University and I have already seen substantial interest from fellow healthcare providers wishing to join in creating original and informative educational content for both patients and healthcare providers. Our partnership with MedCram has given us a solid base of educational content on which we will continue to build over the coming months." Dr. Dent went on to say, "We are planning to host our first annual three-day educational summit in Naples Florida, where innovative thought leaders in healthcare can participate in a series of lectures and lead the discussion on the future of healthcare."
About HealthLynked Corp.
HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our "real time appointment scheduling" all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.
