Recent acquisitions will help advance HealthMark's mission to transform the patient information journey through an efficient, compliant and patient-centric approach to digital health information management
DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthMark Group, a leader in digital health information management, today announced the acquisition of Acton Corporation in Chelsea, Alabama. The deal closed earlier this quarter. This is HealthMark Group's third strategic acquisition in the release of information space over the past 15 months. The other two acquisitions were RRS Medical in Wayne, Pennsylvania and Med Request Solutions in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
All three companies provide release of information services that include patient and third-party record requests, audit support and FMLA form completion. The most recent acquisition, Acton Corporation, supports healthcare providers with a tailored approach to managing patient data that reduces phone calls, improves workflow and provides a better patient experience.
"Release of information requires a lot of resources due to the complexities around federal and state regulations. With staffing shortages at an all-time high, we're seeing increasing demand for the outsourcing of this service," said Bart Howe, HealthMark Group chief executive officer. "HealthMark takes a patient-centric approach to release of information, so in addition to relieving administrative burdens, we're also helping healthcare organizations improve patient satisfaction through a fast, efficient and effective process for requesting and receiving records."
Through these acquisitions, HealthMark Group has expanded access to their release of information platform, MedRelease®, to thousands of additional providers and millions of additional patients. MedRelease leverages both human and machine learning to address potential inaccuracies, protect patient PHI, eliminate unauthorized disclosures and ensure compliance, with a 24-hour turnaround time for 85 percent of requests. Through a web-based dashboard, MedRelease clients have complete visibility into their request analytics including number of requests, type of requests and average turnaround time.
"Acton Corporation, RRS Medical and Med Request Solutions are all respected organizations in the release of information space, and each company shares our passion for providing a seamless digital experience to both patients and providers." said Howe. "By combining the expertise, resources and technology from each of these organizations, we will make a significant positive impact on the release of information process for patients and providers across the country."
Leaders from each of the companies will continue in their roles as part of HealthMark Group. Acton Corporation's Chelsea, Alabama location will become the HealthMark Southeast Regional Operations Center.
"On top of this expanded footprint, HealthMark will continue to strategically pursue acquisition opportunities that complement our strategic vision for advancing digital health information management," added Howe. "By optimizing the patient experience, streamlining information workflows and bolstering revenue integrity, HealthMark is delivering software and services that take the headaches out of healthcare."
HealthMark Group is a leading provider of digital health information management solutions for healthcare providers across the country. Guided by over 15 years of experience in healthcare IT, we are pioneering an efficient, compliant and patient-centric approach to the patient information journey. Our patient engagement and release of information solutions help thousands of hospitals and clinics transform administrative processes into seamless digital encounters. HealthMark Group is based in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and across the country. To learn more, visit us at healthmark-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
