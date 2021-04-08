RICHMOND, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthSavings Administrators, a leading health savings account (HSA) provider, today announced an integration with Employee Navigator, a prominent benefits administration solution for brokers. The integration allows brokers to seamlessly view and manage clients' HealthSavings HSAs in the same intuitive platform as the rest of their health benefits suite.
"As our HSA business continues to expand nationwide, we are thrilled to be partnering with a proven benefits administration platform like Employee Navigator," noted Chris Lambert, Vice President of Information Technology of HealthSavings. "In keeping with our commitment to creating the industry's easiest HSA administration experience, our integration enables brokers to manage clients' HealthSavings HSAs as part of Employee Navigator's simple, one-stop-shop experience."
In addition to the numerous benefits afforded to brokers, the HealthSavings integration allows employers to effortlessly manage employee HSA enrollment within the Employee Navigator platform. Additionally, employees can quickly choose a HealthSavings HSA in Employee Navigator as part of their health benefits selection process during open enrollment.
"Employee Navigator is a robust platform for administering an organization's health benefits, and I applaud this integration by HealthSavings," said Chris Leahy, Partner & Client Executive at Leahy Consulting Services (LCS). "These integrations improve both accuracy and timing for delivering critical data, giving LCS (https://leahycs.com/) and our clients peace of mind and more time for other tasks."
To learn more about the integration between HealthSavings and Employee Navigator, visit https://employeenavigator.com/Marketplace/PartnerProduct/?partnerId=408&productTypeId=111.
About HealthSavings Administrators
With a 17 –year track record serving the unique needs of growing businesses, HealthSavings offers the services and education needed to implement and scale a successful health savings benefit offering. As a result, account holders are saving five times more to help manage healthcare expenses now and in the future. Implementing the industry's first persona-based experience and delivering unparalleled service, HealthSavings supports the needs of employees at every stage of their health savings journey. Whether they are a family looking to pay frequent medical expenses tax-free or an individual seeking to invest all their HSA dollars in low-expense mutual funds, HealthSavings offers a comprehensive approach that helps them meet their goals. For more information, visit http://www.HealthSavings.com
About Employee Navigator
Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,000 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 50,000 companies and 10 million employees and dependents.
Employee Navigator has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit http://www.employeenavigator.com.
