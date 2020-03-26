MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap, a leading virtual primary care provider, today announced that it will offer a free virtual doctor visit to anyone in the U.S. who is worried about symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. Doctors from the company's network of 90,000 US board-certified physicians are volunteering their time to provide these visits by text, phone, or video. HealthTap uses proprietary technology similar to those of ride-sharing and delivery companies to match patients with doctors in real time and at scale.
The company will continue to offer one free virtual visit per person for as long as it has capacity. HealthTap is calling on all U.S.-based doctors with active medical licenses in good standing to join this important effort.
Consumers can get more information and access their free visit at www.healthtap.com/covid.
Doctors can get more information and sign up to join HealthTap at www.healthtap.com/for-doctors.
"HealthTap is in a unique position to help because of the generosity of volunteer doctors, the fact that our product is accessible to anyone with an internet connection, and our ability to match patients with doctors," said Geoff Rutledge, M.D., chief medical officer of HealthTap. "Volunteering to provide virtual care with HealthTap is a way for doctors to do tremendous good in a time of crisis, especially for those doctors who aren't able to work at a clinic or hospital."
Hundreds of HealthTap doctors have already volunteered to provide "COVID consults," and all HealthTap doctors get ongoing training on the latest medical protocols for providing COVID-19-related care. HealthTap is completely independent of insurance benefits and does not require a previous or existing doctor relationship.
In addition to the free virtual visit, the company is offering unlimited virtual doctor visits for $119 per year to individuals. Previously, this price was available only to people who had access to HealthTap through an employer.
"Our goal is to provide access to virtual primary care at the most affordable price possible for anyone and everyone," said Sean Mehra, chief strategy officer at HealthTap. "In addition to virtual doctor visits, HealthTap offers free digital tools that can often eliminate the need to see a doctor at all, like getting personalized, doctor-written answers to individual questions and our AI-powered symptom checker."
HealthTap offers care through its website, as well as iOS and Android native mobile applications, where members can:
- Connect with a U.S.-based, board-certified doctor by text, phone, or video, 24/7, from any device, with an average wait time of one minute or less
- Submit written questions and get personal, doctor-written answers within hours
- Instantly assess and triage symptoms with HealthTap AI, the company's artificial intelligence-powered symptom checker
- Search a library of patient-asked, doctor-answered medical questions, particularly those related to COVID-19 and other viruses
- Access care guidelines for prevention, management, self-quarantine, caregiving, and supporting high-risk individuals, all updated daily based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO)
For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.
About HealthTap
HealthTap uses proprietary technology to match patients with U.S.-based board-certified doctors to deliver real-time access to high-quality, affordable primary care. HealthTap members enjoy 24/7 access to virtual doctor visits from any digital device, with an average wait time of less than one minute. HealthTap AI triages symptoms and gives guidance based on a person's specific traits and even geographical area. With HealthTap, businesses can offer primary care to workers for less than they typically spend providing free coffee. HealthTap is available throughout North America, and has provided more than 100,000 virtual doctor visits to date. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.
