WELLINGTON, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Driven Health, an AI Technology Company that is transforming population health and syndromic surveillance, today announced the launch of the FluDemic™ AI Prediction Center website, a free, interactive web-based solution that tracks influenza and COVID-19. FluDemic™ predicts potential outbreaks by utilizing proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence, giving the public a better understanding of what is happening in their communities. The FluDemic™ Premium version provides the user with surveillance and predictions at the street level by ingesting highly granular real-time datasets.
The FluDemic™ AI Prediction Center sources a wide array of data feeds into complex machine learning algorithms that target and predict geographies that are the most susceptible for future surges, outbreaks, and socioeconomic risk for spread.
"We are at a watershed moment in our nation's history. COVID-19 is accelerating the development of new technologies and providing access to proprietary datasets that are shaping this new world," said Jack Rush, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Data Driven Health. "The FluDemic™ platform makes data actionable, helping people to be proactive in their personal health and the health of their communities."
"President Biden's (then-Vice President Biden) 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act appropriated $36 billion for health information interoperability in the belief that one day the data of the people would serve the people. The FluDemic™ AI Prediction Center from Data Driven Health turns the will of Congress into reality and in the most impactful way possible. Our pandemic management can now be smart. In a crisis in which tests have been scarce, as is economic assistance, we and our doctors can use our data to bring back our communities," said Raja Sengupta, Academic Director Professor, CEE, UC Berkeley, Smart Pandemic Management Leadership. Data Driven Health is proud to partner with the UC Berkeley Smart Pandemic Management Team (http://spm.berkeley.edu/) on this innovative public service.
"The FluDemic™ platform is a valuable tool to allow Americans to better visualize flu surveillance and vaccination rates during this and prior seasons," said Niki Carelli, Executive Director of the Coalition to Stop Flu. "Although flu activity has been lower than many feared this season, we know flu will be back – and hopefully, we can bring to bear learnings from our fight against COVID. Programs like FluDemic™ will be critically important as we work toward the goal of eliminating flu deaths in our lifetime." Data Driven Health is honored to be a founding member of the Coalition to Stop Flu (http://flucoalition.org/).
The platform allows users to analyze trends of positive cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccination rates. The community impact section measures unemployment, community mobility and various indexes the COVID-19 pandemic has affected. FluDemic™ is a live data-driven platform that continues to learn and make stronger predictions as it ingests more streams of data.
"The Premium version of FluDemic™ uses proprietary clinical and non-clinical data sets to support health systems, government, life sciences, and payers. Linking real-time syndromic surveillance with population health efforts provides the precision needed by these institutions to drive actionable decisions. We are expanding this platform into other therapeutic areas including diabetes, opioid abuse, COPD, and cancer," said Sanjay Pudupakkam, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Data Driven Health.
Data Driven Health was founded in 2020 by a team of serial entrepreneurs to empower data-driven health care through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their solutions amalgamate near real-time data in an effort to protect the world's communities. Headquartered in Florida and New York, Data Driven Health's machine learning and artificial intelligence platforms are the game-changers required to solve tomorrow's health care data challenges. For more information visit http://datadrivenhealth.net/ and http://www.FluDemic.com/.
