FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Handling an influx of sick patients can be challenging at any time, but today with the Coronavirus pandemic, it becomes even more crucial to have procedures in place to manage crowded areas and maintain social distancing.
To meet the increasing demands of technology for health clinics, urgent care and private practice, HealthTech has launched new solutions that streamline e-prescribing and patient scheduling, increasing the efficiency of the way patients and healthcare providers connect.
HealthClinics.com – Patient Scheduling & Directory
HealthTech's secure web based portal, HealthClinics.com, simplifies the patient scheduling process, enabling more time for patient care, and keeping staff and patients safer by managing patient flow. Patients can schedule appointments in advance online from home. They can also register on-site as a walk-in from their cell phone, receive a text notification once an opening becomes available, and track how many people are ahead of them. HealthTech also offers a Patient Portal, where patients can easily manage their personal data, appointments, walk-in history and cancel appointments if necessary.
HealthClinics.com differs from other scheduling software, as the patient can choose to book with the doctor and/or clinic. Each provider and clinic have their own public profile page, featuring each provider's individual schedule. The healthcare administrator can manage many provider schedules within one account.
HealthClinics.com's software easily integrates with Microsoft Outlook, Google Calendar and Apple's Calendar.
e-Prescribe.net – Electronic Prescribing
The e-Prescribe.net solution is an affordable standalone tool that provides point-of-sale e-prescribing certified on the Surescripts® network. It delivers electronic prescriptions to retail pharmacies across the country, including EPCS certified for controlled medications, Compounding and DME. e-Prescribe.net also provides patient history and eligibility details for prescribed medications, and insurance formulary checks to verify that prescribed medications are covered by Insurance prior to transmitting. Physicians can prescribe from a computer or mobile device.
No EHR is required to sign-up with e-prescribe.net.
About HealthTech, Inc.
HealthTech Inc., is a leading digital healthcare solutions company that leverages the Internet, open source, and emerging technology to deliver custom tailored results throughout the healthcare industry. They specialize in patient scheduling, e-prescribing and OpenEMR (open-source electronic medical record software) support throughout the U.S. and abroad.
