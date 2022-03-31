HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates HealthTrio is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
TUCSON, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthTrio, an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider for health plans, third-party administrators, and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations, today announced their digital engagement platform, HealthTrio Connect, hosted at Salt Lake City, UT, and Denver, CO, as well as HealthTrio's corporate headquarters in Tucson, AZ, have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that HealthTrio Connect has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthTrio in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"HITRUST certification and the protection of patient data are always important objectives for HealthTrio. Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Kurt Myers, Chief Information Security Officer at HealthTrio. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "HealthTrio's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
About HealthTrio
HealthTrio provides digital engagement solutions that optimize self-service, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, and real-time data integration. Our selection of tools is as broad as the markets we serve – from everyday tools such as eligibility, benefits, and claims to advanced features supporting provider quality performance, gaps in care, cost transparency and streamlining, and automating the authorization processes. For over twenty years, HealthTrio has supported health plans, third-party administrators, and integrated delivery networks to decrease costs, increase access, and improve health outcomes.
For more information, visit healthtrio.com.
