TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthTrio announced today the launch of their new Appeals & Grievances product, a digital engagement solution designed to help payers, providers, and members administer and manage their appeals and grievances online. Located within HealthTrio's industry-leading healthcare platforms, this highly intuitive module helps payers efficiently address member and provider concerns and effectively communicate coverage decisions while improving compliance, increasing productivity, and boosting member and provider satisfaction and quality scores.
With in-depth security capabilities, HealthTrio is home to the healthcare industry's leading software-as-a-service technologies, including advanced engagement solutions that optimize self-service, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, and real-time data integration. For over twenty years, HealthTrio has supported health plans, administrators, and integrated delivery networks to decrease costs, increase access and improve health outcomes.
"By leveraging our existing platform to aggregate cases and connect stakeholders, HealthTrio Appeals & Grievances improves access and streamlines information sharing for improved efficiency, and reduces paper and telephonic processing costs," said John Achoukian, Director of Product Management, HealthTrio. "Payers, providers, and members will all have access to relevant case information without manually going through paper or telephonic workflows."
HealthTrio Appeals & Grievances was developed to facilitate prompt resolution and minimize manual efforts. The solution includes a centralized repository that administers and tracks all cases and case-related content with dashboard features helping to ensure prioritization for the most critical and time-sensitive cases. This transparency and accessibility into the full case history enables easier case management without the burden of physical paperwork or telephone conversations.
"Implementing our new Appeals & Grievances module could be a big step towards achieving higher quality ratings in HEDIS, CAHPS and STAR programs, "said Achoukian. "Our integrated approach across care delivery connects stakeholders and facilitates accessibility to ensure a better experience, improved satisfaction and retention, and a more positive evaluation of services."
With in-depth security capabilities, HealthTrio's platform extends beyond the traditional member, provider, employer and broker access to include guests, caregivers, community-based organizations and a variety of other user types.
