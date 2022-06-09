Singular Hearing Inc., a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today it is participating in the HLAA 2022 Convention, organized by the Hearing Loss Association of America.
VANCOUVER, B.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The developers of HeardThat will be available to discuss the technology behind the app and provide demonstrations on June 23-25, 2022 at Singular Hearing's exhibit at Booth 514.
HeardThat is a hearing-assistive smartphone app that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the effort it takes to understand voices in noisy situations. Instead of suppressing noise in the traditional way, the AI separates the noise and discards it. This leaves speech that's clear and easy to follow in environments like coffee shops, restaurants, or family gatherings.
HeardThat is available for Android and iPhone. No new device is required—it works by connecting to hearing aids or regular earphones via Bluetooth or wired connection.
HeardThat users describe it as "an amazing app" that helps them "focus on the talker's voice through all the background noise".
"One of the first things people notice when they experience hearing loss is that it takes much more effort to understand voices in noisy situations," said Dr. Bruce Sharpe, Singular Hearing CEO. "Holding conversations in crowded places or social gatherings becomes strenuous, frustrating, or nearly impossible. Many hearing aid wearers avoid potentially noisy social situations altogether," said Sharpe, "We like to say HeardThat gets folks back in the conversation. We're excited to showcase our new approach for addressing this problem for the community served by the HLAA."
To schedule a meeting with the HeardThat team at the convention, please contact Chris Sharpe at chris.sharpe@singularhearing.com.
About Singular Hearing
Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software. Founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts have extensive experience in audio technology and a deep passion for finding practical solutions for everyday problems. They leverage machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people live better by hearing better.
Singular Hearing is the creator of HeardThat, an award-winning innovative app that turns smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices. HeardThat helps those who struggle to understand speech in noise by delivering clear speech in noisy environments.
HeardThat won the What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs at the 17th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and was named the first runner-up in the What's Next Business Plan Competition at the 17th What's Next Longevity Venture Summit. For more information, please visit http://www.heardthatapp.com.
