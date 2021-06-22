SOMERSET, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This complimentary after-hours service is available to customers when their offices are not. It is designed to provide personalized assistance while customers remain safely at home or to access when they are traveling. The new service will be offered at no charge to all HearingLife customers. http://www.hearinglife.com/ondemand
This new service is available after hours, providing assistance via phone or virtual consultation for all types of hearing-related or hearing device issues.
HearingLife's OnDemand service will include:
- Counseling
- Troubleshooting
- Connectivity
- Adjustments*
- Repairs
- Replacements
HearingLife implemented remote care services during the early days of the pandemic. Their hearing care experts were able to virtually assist over 18,000 customers in just a few months. The virtual team can also help customers locate lost hearing aids, which is available with most of the latest devices. They even located a customer's hearing aids 20 miles from their home for them. Leveraging the knowledge gathered from these early efforts, they developed their new OnDemand service.
"We are thrilled to launch this new program that will make it even easier for our customers to get help when they need it and to continue to enhance our personalized hearing care services by bringing our expert care to our customers at home or while they are traveling," says Tina Soika, Senior Vice President Operations for HearingLife.
HearingLife's Care Coaches, who are providing the OnDemand services, are highly skilled HearingLife hearing care providers who are ready and available to help their customers. This is a simple and convenient new way to get fast access to care services and will help address most hearing aid issues or hearing loss needs… whether customers are away on vacation or comfortably at home. Learn more about this program at http://www.hearinglife.com/ondemand or call 888.277.3802. Support will be available via phone or through virtual conferencing for any customer who has a smartphone, computer, or tablet. HearingLife also has a very thorough self-help section on their website: https://www.hearinglife.com/hearing-aids/hearing-aid-repair-and-maintenance/self-help, which many DIYers and caregivers have found useful.
*The availability of some services varies by state. See office for details. Closed for Federal holidays.
About HearingLife
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 600 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care.
