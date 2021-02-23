TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hearthstone Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Hearthstone Homes, a firm that provides clients with a winning blend of compassion and expertise, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Hearthstone Homes was founded by Stacey Torres, a California native and 30-year resident of the Inland Empire . Torres and her team empower clients with regional knowledge, market insights, and innovative marketing — inspiring confidence and excitement during the biggest decisions of their lives. Hearthstone Homes serves Temecula Valley and the Inland Empire and assists all buyers and sellers throughout the region's many diverse communities.
Partnering with Side will ensure Hearthstone Homes remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Hearthstone Homes agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"After over a decade of industry experience, I'm thrilled to have created such a forward-thinking, tech-savvy company," said Torres. "Every client is treated like part of our family at Hearthstone Homes, and Side's state-of-the-art solutions enable us to focus on what matters most — being there for our clients, no matter what life brings."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
