NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lehigh County through 700 PM EDT... At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Claussville, or near Allentown. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Neffs, Coffeetown, Ancient Oaks, Schnecksville, Claussville, Catasauqua, Coplay, Macungie, North Catasauqua, Alburtis, Fullerton and Hokendauqua. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 52 and 64. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 60. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH