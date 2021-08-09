BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heather K. Margolis, Founder & CEO of Spark Your Channel and Founder & Chairperson of Channel Maven and Akilah Murrell, Senior Director of Channel Marketing at Channel Maven are among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.
"I'm honored to have been included in the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List. It's truly encouraging knowing that I'm working alongside so many great like-minded leaders in the Channel. Let's continue having courageous conversations on how we can all be part of the solution to advance DEI in the Channel!" - Akilah Murrell, Senior Director of Channel Marketing at Channel Maven.
The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to turn a spotlight on the dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years. But while any number of tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they've launched, it's the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going. And too often their efforts go unacknowledged.
"The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections. The Channel Futures team is proud of its role in bringing this list, spearheaded by Managing Editor Buffy Naylor, to market recognizing such a great group of individuals."
Nominations for the premiere DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website. Between April 15 and June 15, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were thoroughly reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.
"It's been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It's essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it's the right thing to do."
Channel Maven is the leading Channel Marketing firm, helping Vendors and their Channel Partners drive more demand through their Channel.
