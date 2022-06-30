As a growing number of workers make freelancing a career, Hectic offers free and paid versions to help them increase productivity and earn more money, as well as providing continuing education for freelancers to grow their skills
BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hectic announced the launch of the FreelancerOS™, a platform designed for busy freelancers. The all-inclusive tool offers streamlined business management for freelancers at any stage of their journey. Hectic provides the ability to start, manage and grow a successful freelance business in one place, enabling freelance professionals to focus on increasing productivity and earning more income.
As more workers turn to freelance work – an estimated 130 million by 2028 – they find that learning to manage a freelance business can be overwhelming. Freelancers say they spend just 52% of their time on billable work.
Despite the myriad of options available to freelancers, many find themselves cobbling together a solution made up of multiple tools. This makes it challenging to keep track of everything and get an overview of the business at a glance on one dashboard. Add in the associated costs, and many who want to freelance long-term are discouraged.
"If you want to be your own boss, Hectic is an all-inclusive platform designed to help you turn your passion, talent, and dreams into a thriving business," Darryl Kelly, founder and chief executive officer, Hectic. "We're reimagining the system, demystifying self-employment, and breaking down every barrier we can to create a world where freelancing isn't just a daydream—it's a day job. And it's attainable no matter who you are."
As a freelancer, Hectic helps you save time and allows you to focus on client work so you can earn more money.
"I can't say enough about the team at Hectic," says Matt Wright, marketing strategist. "They are committed to creating a great one-stop dashboard for freelancers, and it shows. Anytime I've raised a question in chat, one of the founders is there in minutes asking questions and helping me figure out my issue. The product itself is great and really affordable compared to competitors in the space – and it keeps getting better."
Hectic is available on the web and via mobile and gives those who freelance a way to efficiently manage clients, projects, scheduling, accounting, invoices, proposals, contracts, and more. Users can sign up for the free version with no credit card required and move on to the paid version if they choose.
In addition, Hectic offers resources to help with insurance, banking and continuing education. Freelancers often lack access to further education and training that would help them grow their businesses. 53% say they wish they had better access to learn hard, soft and freelance business skills. To help, Hectic offers its Hectic Academy featuring a series of micro-modules with short, expert-led informative videos, quick accompanying exercises, and downloadable assets, all at no cost.
Pricing and availability
"At Hectic, our vision is to make freelancing accessible to everyone," said Kelly. "We're on a mission to empower every entrepreneurial mind to turn passion into success."
The Hectic Essentials plan is free – no credit card is required to get started. Monthly plans include the Pro level at $11.99 per month and the Teams plan at $19.99 per month, with no annual commitments. Every user receives priority support.
Hectic seamlessly connects with popular tools, including Slack, Zoom, Stripe, PayPal, QuickBooks, GSuite, and more. Visit https://www.hecticapp.com/ for more information about Hectic's FreelancerOS™ today.
About Hectic
Hectic is on a mission to empower every entrepreneurial mind to turn passion into success. Its flagship platform, The FreelancerOS™, offers everything freelancers need to start, manage, and grow their businesses in one easy-to-use dashboard. By providing a way for freelance workers to tackle the administrative side of freelancing, Hectic allows them to be more productive and focus on earning more money. The company offers continuing education for freelancers via Hectic Academy, as well as through its podcast and blog. Founded in 2020, Hectic is based in Boulder, Colorado, helmed by a team that works remotely. To learn more, visit Hectic online or follow us on social media, on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.
(Statistics quoted are via Edelman, Freelance Forward Report 2020)
